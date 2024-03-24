Golf | Nikke Tyry and Kim Koivu came up with an incredible way to make money – now they ask why others don't do the same

“I couldn't sleep. It was a completely new situation. I smoked cigarettes in a chain, I drank pot. It was quite shocking.”

Nikke Tyry tells a brutally colorful story about ten days in February 2023. Suddenly he had a huge amount of money in his account.

Tyry, 34, is a pioneer of competitive simulator golf in Finland. A year ago, he had an ordinary day at work, the consequences of which were very unusual. Tyry played a simulator round at his workplace in a golf hall in Helsinki that changed the whole coming year.

He came out on top in a new simulator golf tour competition and was suddenly locked in a $20,000 jackpot. The game lasted half an hour. That started the excitement.

The tournament was played around the world. After Tyry's round, there were ten days of playing time left and 500 players yet to play. Tyry estimated that the result could be enough to win, but he couldn't be sure.

All he could do was wait. And to stare at the scoreboard.

“For nine days I looked at that scoreboard without lying, 18 hours a day.”

“Many times someone passed me black, then I realized it was a dream. I was like: oh my god, luckily I'm sleeping! Then I made sure that yes, it did not pass. It was sick,” Tyry characterizes.

When the player hits, the device measures what kind of hit it is. The final result is drawn on a virtual field projected on the screen.

Dreams went away, lifestyles deteriorated. It woke me up.

“A couple of days before the victory was confirmed, I realized that for a moment, there's no point in releasing stress like this. It was a psychological test for myself, how I would react to the possibility that I was about to win.”

No one came by. Tyry won. The amateur golfer, who managed his finances poorly, suddenly had 18,000 euros in his account.

Now life management is also in a better model. Lifestyles are healthier, and Tyry says he knows how to handle money matters smarter.

“I experienced it for ten days as a teacher. I almost wish everyone that. In a terrible state of stress, I kind of observed myself from the outside, how I reacted”, Tyry reflects a year later.

Simulator golf popularity has exploded in recent years. The increase in the number of golf enthusiasts after the corona virus is also reflected in the demand for winter training places.

There are already more than a hundred simulator places in Finland. There are almost 30 different operators in the capital region alone.

Most of the places use the most popular of the simulators, Trackman. It costs as much as a new car. There can be several devices in one location.

The device measures “everything” about the stroke. The player receives merciless data about what is happening in the stroke. That's why the device is an important part of golf professionals' training. The ball's trajectory is drawn in a virtual landscape visible on the screen, just like in TV pictures.

Tyry did not fall in love with the device at first sight.

“At first, my own opinion was that this is terrible shit. We had a podcast whose pilot episode idea was that Trackman is the worst thing in the world. It was my starting point that I would never touch that device”, says Tyry in his raspy style.

Located in Vantaa, PEGO Garden is a full-service golf center. There are seven Trackman simulators in the hall, the hitting wall shown on the right, the close game area shown in the foreground and a gym.

Trackman has modeled hundreds of world golf courses that you can play in the simulator. An easy user interface and a striking visual look have found their audience in the 2020s. And it's fun to play.

“The former option was to hit the tarp. Nobody wants to hit the tarp anymore when they see this,” says the golf professional Kim Koivuone of the best simulator players in the world.

“Before, we practiced in the winter, now we practice in the winter,” Tyry sums up the popularity.

Racing players fascinated by money. Trackman has invested $100,000 in each competition of the Next Golf Tour, a simulator tour established last winter.

Additionally, of the players' $130 tournament fee, $100 goes directly into the pot. This season there were six competitions, as well as the final tournament that culminated last weekend.

“This year, there has been a million more money distributed in euros,” Koivu estimates roughly.

The final tournament and the overall race of the tour was won by an American Jordan Weber. In addition to the cash prizes, he received three invitations to the European Challenger Tour races and gets to participate in one European Main Tour race.

Koivu, who was in the shared lead in the final competition for a while last week, lost to Weber by three strokes. In the overall competition of the tour, the Finn was handsomely fourth.

Koivu estimates that he earned a total of at least 50,000 euros from the simulator season that lasted four months. It's more what Iivo Niskanen earned this year from the skiing World Cup.

Koivu, 32, was one of Finland's most promising golfers a few years ago, until a wall hit him. He played golf on the European tour but did not enjoy playing.

Koivu made a tough decision in the fall of 2019 and took a break for a while. The player, who is back on the course, emphasizes the financial peace of mind that the winter tee tests bring to the golf career.

“I have been a professional for six years, in reality four of those years I was an amateur. To me, professionalism is that golf is a profession and you make a living from it. For four years, I've taken a big hit. It's been a very, very expensive hobby. Many tens of thousands of euros have been spent in a year”, says Koivu directly and thanks his supporters.

Golf professional Kim Koivu is one of the best simulator players in the world.

Koivu's goal is to return to the main European tour. He plans to reach his right to play by 2025 at the latest. The income from the winter season gives him the opportunity to focus on sports.

“Gets stress levels down. If you have to pay your own over the course of the season, and not what you earn from golf, that's a big deal. During the whole season, no matter how it goes, I don't have to think for a second about how I'll pay a bill.”

Simulator golf has made it possible for both of them to pursue their dreams.

For Koivu, it is at the top of Europe, for Tyry, at least for the time being, on the domestic courts.

Tyry, who played golf at the national team level as a junior, says that after coming of age, golf fell by the wayside and that he invested in the sport seriously again only around the age of 30.

He was able to invest the money he got from simulator golf into playing golf.

“If someone had asked me five years ago about my dream, I would probably have said winning the Finnish Tour race. Was it realistic? At that moment, many people would have said no, you're a piece of shit.”

Last fall, Tyry achieved his goal and won the main Finnish tour competition.

Nikke Tyry found a new spark in golf after turning 30. According to her, the prize check from the simulator golf competition was by far the biggest of her golf career. The previous winning amount had been three figures.

In December Finland's number one player also took part in the second simulator tour race of the winter Sami Välimäki. Välimäki, who prepared for his rookie season on the US PGA tour, finished 47th in the competition.

Fifth-placed Tyry beat Välimäki by three strokes.

Both Koivu and Tyry point out that Sweden and Denmark do not create a competition between outdoor and indoor golf. Simulator golf is seen as an opportunity. They wonder why simulator golf is still banned in Finland.

“Frankly, I've been thinking, are there any professionals in Finland who can afford not to play this sport? It's pointless to stand idly by and complain that not enough money is distributed on the Finnish tour. At Easter in Espoo, there is a 10,000 euro pot, of which 5,000 goes to the winner. It is equivalent to winning two FT races and is a two-hour race,” says Tyry.

Putting has become a new thing in the Next Golf Tour competitions. Tyry didn't have to putt at all when he won the competition a year ago. Then the computer determined, based on the approach distance, how many strokes the player would have taken to reach the hole.

About 20 players have registered for the competition. Finland's main tour The 2,000 euro race of the Finnish Tour can have a hundred players.

Koivu has an important message for his teammates.

“You can't play outdoor golf in Finland in the winter. So what do you do during that time? Do you want to give yourself the opportunity to earn almost the same sport as in the summer?”

“Perhaps 15 Finnish male golfers have achieved a bigger check than Nikke won. There have been hundreds of entrepreneurs. If that doesn't arouse the interest of others, then what will?”