Jay Monahan once again chose many words to say little. Once a year, the PGA Tour Commissioner invites you to a press conference, it always takes place a week before the Players Championship – the most important tournament away from the four majors. As a rule, a kind of State of the Unioninformation where golf is up to date and where it should develop according to the wishes of the influential Monahan. The question continues to urge golf, as much as possible in the spring of 2025 as in previous years, since Saudi Arabia wanted to buy an entire sport and failed on an American resistance. There were hardly any answers on Tuesday.

There is still a kind of cold war in which negotiations are now made. Only agreement is not in sight between the Americans and the Saudi aravers, both of whom are stubborn and hope for a deal in their respective favor. In order to find exactly that, the negotiations are currently moving to the White House in Washington, where a president rules, who loves Golf and supposed deals and therefore made a promise. Donald Trump has not yet been able to keep that.

Powerful man: PGA tour commissioner Jay Monahan. (Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images via AFP)

“15 minutes,” said the US President before his election, he would need so briefly to combine PGA Tour and Liv Tour, USA and Saudis, Monahan and his opponent Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Now, however, everyone involved has met in Washington twice since Trump’s inauguration, the situation continues to make itself unchanged: there are two golf tours operating worldwide, the world’s best players do not compete against each other every week, and neither the audience nor someone else are satisfied in golf. Not even the big bosses, both of whom want to represent themselves as the winner before they agree to a common decision.

However, Donald Trump also pursues his own interests

According to all measurable criteria, the PGA tour has the trump cards in its hand. Financially, she has secured herself from the start of an investor consortium called SSG in billions of bills, can finance its increased prize money and thus player satisfaction from this gold pot. The followers are faithful than ever: the number of spectators has improved this season; The start of the new indoor Golfliga TGL under the leadership of Tiger Woods and Rory Mcilroy also contributed to this. The latter got the situation of the Americans precisely a week ago: “I think a deal would still be the ideal scenario for golf as a whole. But from a perspective of the PGA tour, I don’t think you absolutely need it. ” Especially in the knowledge of the difficulties of the opposite side.

The LIV Tour continues to stumble, now through its fourth season. So far, the Saudi Arabian State Fund PIF has invested around five billion US dollars in its golf empire, but has lost the majority of it. And hardly anyone would like to watch: Despite a TV deal with the transmitter Fox, the ratings remained at a comparatively negligibly low level, Liv Golf is very interesting for a male-dominated anti-traditional filter bubble, the rest continues to watch the PGA tour. Also because the majority of the best players continue to play there. Exactly three expensive Saudi purchases-Jon Rahm, Bryson Dechambeau and Brooks Koepka-would be happy to see again on the PGA Tour, report insiders in American media. The rest of the renegade LIV players hardly plays a role in the debates.

Monahan’s opponent: Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the mighty Saudi State Fund PIF. (Photo: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters)

Al-Rumayyan can also be found in a new situation in a new situation. The LIV Tour should be an admission ticket to the global elite for the detour for Saudi Arabia. But now Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman plays a role as an intermediary between the United States, Ukraine and Russia – Golf takes a back seat. And the PIF recently revised its investment strategy: the proportion of foreign investments, including Golf, is to be significantly reduced. A loss balance in billions of bills is certainly no argument to continue to believe in the LIV Tour.

Under no circumstances do the Saudis want to admit the failure of the Liv Tour

This is actually a clear picture. The Americans (and their investors) want a deal and the PIF’s financial resources for the PGA Tour. However, as Monahan said: “We will not do anything that reduces the strength of our platform or the dynamics we have with our fans and partners.” The Saudis, in turn, need a deal to achieve their goals in golf, but never want to admit the failure of the LIV Tour. The fact that this was apparently provided with an evaluation of just $ 500 million in the discussions in the White House of the American side should have been a crucial step back in the negotiations.

Ultimately, however, the vote of the man, who also needs a golf deal, is decisive, so as not to stand up with another empty promise. Donald Trump also pursues his own interests: his fundamentally close connection to the Saudi Arabian royal family is documented from his first term to risk this in the middle of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia as well as Israel and Palestine because of a golf tour. To support the PGA tour, on the other hand, would correspond to its “America First” idea. The US President is still a supporter of the US tour, even if LIV tournaments take place on his golf courses, Mcilroy said last after playing a round with Trump.

What remains is the paradox that it does not look like an early solution, although everyone involved has a natural interest in it – because both the Americans and the Saudis believe that they can win Trump. While negotiations are still being made in the back rooms and in the Oval Office without many details to penetrate the public (Al-Rumayyan, for example, has not publicly commented on the topic of Golf since summer 2023), the realization that the balls continue to fly without a deal. Fortunately, Monahan’s little meaningful press conference was only the preliminary plane for the Players Championship, where the focus will be on sport again from Thursday morning.