Golf | Morning drizzle and fog surprised – the start of the PGA tournament is delayed

The PGA Championship tournament is expected to start by 16:00 Finnish time.

Golf the start of the major tournament, the PGA, is delayed due to cold and foggy conditions, reports news agency AFP. Tournament organizers announced that the 2003 PGA winner Shaun Michael hit the opening shot at 8:50 a.m. (3:50 p.m. Finnish time.)

The tournament will be played in Rochester, New York.

Due to fog and morning drizzle, the training areas were also closed early in the morning.

Cold conditions are expected to ease over the weekend, but rain has been forecast for New York. The PGA Championship tournament used to be played in August, but nowadays the playing days are in May.

World number one and winner of the Masters tournament, Spain Jon Rahm starts his own career at 10:23 (17:23 Finnish time) together with the US Open champion of Matthew Fitzpatrick and winner of the British Open Cameron Smith with.