Golf | Mikko Rantanen is world champion in a sport where Finland is a great country

Finland is a strong country in speedgolf. A seven-person team from Finland will go to the World Championships in Florida. Mikko Rantanen is defending his world championship from four years ago. “Speedgolf requires quick decision-making and control of routines.”

If the beat goes and the step rises, Finland can have a new world champion next week.

Of course, it’s not certain, and the medal can be tight when the world’s best speedgolf players meet on the 14th-15th. November in Florida, USA.

“I have the same goal as last time: places 3–5. A win can come if the game goes perfectly”, Mikko Rantanen says.

Rantanen is defending his world championship from four years ago on the field in St. Augustine, Florida. Due to the corona pandemic, the speedgolf World Championships were not played in 2020. One of Speedgolf’s visions is to participate in the Olympic Games.

Finland are strong countries in speedgolf. A team of seven will go to the World Championships. In addition to Rantanen, there are Jari Pitkälä, Lauri Alakuijala, Marko King, Henrik Honkalehto, Timo Eskeli and Milla Hallanoro.

In the World Championships, Eskeli, 61, plays in the veterans’ and Hallanoro women’s series. The others participate in an open league with about 60 players.

After the two-day individual game, a doubles competition is played, in which the format of the game is foursome. In it, a pair of players take turns hitting the ball. Foursome is a nerve-racking game format. Especially if the playing partner hits the ball into the woods, water or bad bunker.

In the World Championships, Rantanen and Pitkälä play as a pair. The fit duo is aiming for a medal. The Finns will decide the other game pairs after the individual competition.

Finns are good and fast at running, but they also play golf. Rantanen is a former top golfer with a +1.5 handicap, i.e. professional level. Hallanora is the best of the team with its handicap +2. Kuningas, the Finnish champion of sprint speedgolf, also plays with a professional handicap of +1.5.

Pitkälä’s handicap is 0.5. Honkalehto 1.2, Alakuijalan 6.1 and Eskelin 7.2. In amateur golf, the so-called single player’s handicap is less than 10.

“I’m probably the fastest runner in the group, but playing brings extra minutes. In Speedgolf, you can succeed in golf or running, and at best both. That’s the charm of the sport,” says Eskeli.

Timo Eskeli hits the ball.

Condensed in speedgolf, the par result of the course is 126. It consists of 72 golf strokes and 54 minutes. Each golf stroke means one minute. For example: if a player uses 80 strokes and runs the court in 60 minutes, his final score is 140.

In the World Championships, the best players run the course in about 40-50 minutes and shoot close to par 72.

In Speedgolf, experience is a trump card. Playing must be smooth and fast, but you mustn’t rush too much when the pulse rises high, to 150–180. During the cycle, the heart rate is 85–90 percent of the maximum heart rate.

“You have to stay calm when the time and the result are combined. Hosuma can add many punches, i.e. extra minutes to the final result. The top player in the world runs the court eight minutes faster than me, but the top players can easily get nine more strokes. At least age doesn’t speed up the game,” says 51-year-old Rantanen.

Rantanen thinks he will be strong if he plays under par in both rounds of the 5,600 meter long course. This happened in 2018, when he won with a score of 71 (–1) by one second.

If the worst competitors play rounds of 75–77 strokes, then you have to play well under par.

One of the best speed golfers in the world is from New Zealand Jamie Reid, who has a strong background as an endurance runner. He runs 10 kilometers at his best in almost 35 minutes.

Reid only started the sport five years ago. In sports circles, he is called the world’s fastest speed golfer. This year he has played 18 holes in 30 minutes.

Another favorite is Irish Rob Hoganworld champion in 2012 and 2014. He has toured several international speedgolf championships this year, winning all but the Reid New Zealand Championship.

“Speedgolf requires quick decision-making and control of routines. It is important to know how to optimize the hitting situation. You mustn’t think too much, as usually happens in standard golf“, Pitkälä says.

Jari Pitkälä runs to the green.

With the players usually carries 4–6 clubs in a light dart bag. Hogan plays with three clubs and carries them on a homemade belt.

Pitkälä won the final domestic competition of the season in October with six rackets. He went around Espoo Master Golf in 48 minutes and 7 seconds. 77 golf strokes were accumulated.

Pitkälä also goes to Florida with six golf clubs. Bägi includes a driver (long opening club), one hybrid club, two irons (6-iron and 8-iron), wedge (close-up club) and putter.

“The fastest would be to play with only one racket, for example a middle iron, but there is a huge risk in that. I don’t think anyone will play in the World Cup with one racket,” says Rantanen.

The 28-year-old Honkalehto, the pit of the Finnish team, does not use a driver at all, but usually opens with a long iron club.

“I hit 250-260 meters with the driver, but if the opening goes crooked, it’s no use,” says Honkalehto.

He also plays standard golf while walking.

“I also like to play while walking, but speedgolf gives a completely different feeling. If you save half a second on each stroke, that’s a big savings on the score. Running speed after hitting is important,” says Honkalehto.

Milla Hallanoro trusts her driver, which she uses to reach almost the edge of the green from the women’s tee. It’s a huge advantage if the other player has to use the same measure to hit two shots.

Hallanoro has won all the competitions he has played in his speed golf career. The opponents have not yet been of a tough level. In the World Cup, the defending world champion will face you Lauren Cuppwho also has an undefeated streak in speedgolf.

Hallanoro’s strength is competitive experience in standard golf. American Cupp is a good runner.

Which then it decides, golf or running?

“Golf always wins in speedgolf, that’s what matters. Golf’s share is 60 percent, running 40 percent. In Speedgolf, a successful putt is of enormous importance. When I added two seconds to each putt, the result improved significantly,” says Pitkälä.

Businessman Pitkälä has become famous for his November adventure of a million steps. Because of the World Cup, a million changed to half a million steps in November.

In Florida, Pitkälä wants to improve on his fifth place from four years ago.

“If you have a good day in golf, the ranking can be anything. I have been able to substantially improve my running condition this year. The main thing is this entire journey of months, during which I have been able to prepare for the competition. The basic work has been very successful,” says Pitkälä.

What is the best thing about speedgolf?

“The best sport in the world likes fitness take care”, say speed golfers.

The Speedgolf World Championships will be played on the course in St. Augustine, Florida, on the 14th-15th. November. The doubles competition is on November 17.