Golf | Mikko Korhonen recovered from the miserable opening to the top in Saudi Arabia

The other Finns were far from the top in the first round.

Golf professional Mikko Korhonen was the strongest Finn to start the European tour competition in Saudi Arabia. Korhonen cleared 18 holes in the opening round with 66 strokes and splits four with less than a pair of results in tenth place with six players.

Korhonen started the day with a double blog and patted 12 holes without the first birdie. In the last seven holes, he practiced six birkks.

“I was in the alley at the beginning. Kroppa was just asleep, ”Korhonen stated in his press release.

“The back run was starting to feel better,” I got six good birdie spots and used the seats one hundred percent.

Other Finns did worse.

Kalle Samooja continues to compete for the result of 69 strokes and 50th place. Sami Välimäki and Tapio Pulkkanen hit three on top of the pair at a rate of 73 strokes rounds.