Golf | Mikko Korhonen reached third on the European tour – The winner broke the 23-year, 477-race winning streak

Mikko Korhonen lost to the British Masters winner Richard Bland with just one stroke.

Finnish golfer Mikko Korhonen placed split third in the European Tour competition in Belfry, England. Korhonen lost by just one stroke to the top two who decided to re-win the British Masters.

Korhonen’s result after four rounds was 12 strokes below the field’s ideal result when the Italian Guido Migliozzi and English Richard Bland reached a result of -13.

“I dared to try and attack all the time, and I didn’t start packing anywhere. I am proud of that, ”Korhonen said in his press release.

Korhonen rose to the top battle on Saturday in a bog-free final round, the result of which was five under a pair.

“It’s a little annoying that I didn’t give myself a chance to sink the putt in the faulty hole, but tried to hit a little too close,” he commented on the race’s final approach shot, which ended up in the bunker.

About other Finns Sami Välimäki ranked 21st with a result of -6. Tapio Pulkkanen (-1) was 52nd.

In the renewal the victory was eventually taken by 48-year-old Bland. The victory was his first on a European tour.

Bland competed on the European tour for the first time in 1998, when his re-opponent Migliozzi was only 18 months old.

Previously, Bland had participated in 477 European tour competitions and did not win any of them. He already had time to drop off the European tour a few years ago, but at the age of 46 made his way back through the challenger tour.

After the race, Bland was interviewed by his longtime coach Tim Barter. Both understandably had emotions on the surface.

“I can not. The next question, ”Bland stated when Barter asked him to describe his feelings after the victory.