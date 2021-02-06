Golf | Mikko Korhonen played to the end of his second round, which was interrupted due to darkness, and advanced to the next rounds in 27th place.

The other Finns in the race were eliminated.

Golfers Mikko Korhonen resumed his second round of the European Tour of Saudi International in Saudi Arabia, which was interrupted early this morning yesterday due to darkness.

Korhonen ended up with a combined result of four under a pair, which brought the split place to 27 and entitles him to access to further rounds.

Other Finns in the race Kalle Samooja, Sami Välimäki and Tapio Pulkkanen were eliminated from the sequel.

Leading the race Ryan Fox and Stephen Gallacher with a result of less than ten under a pair. Just a beat away is the number one on the world list, the United States Dustin Johnson, which won the competition in 2019.

The third round of the race will be played today. Korhonen has already started his third round.