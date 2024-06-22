Golf | Mikko Korhonen in the lead in Holland before the final round

Golf|Mikko Korhonen leads Guido Migliozzi by one stroke.

Mikko Korhonen remains one stroke ahead of the men’s European Tour before Sunday’s final round.

Korhonen has played three rounds on Midsummer’s Day in Amsterdam with a score of 11 under par. He leads second place Italy Guido Migliozzi with one stroke.

In the third round, Migliozzi caught Korho by four shots, whose scorecard was marred by three bogeys in 18 holes.

As in the first two rounds, Korhonen completed the eagle on Saturday as well. This time it came in a more typical way on the par five, when an almost seven-meter putt found its way into the hole.

“The balance of the day was good. It was a good feeling to play all day. The field was clearly more challenging today than the previous days, the wind was stronger and came from a different direction,” Korhonen said in the press release.