Golf | Mikko Korhonen found the game in the winds of Abu Dhabi

Sami Välimäki also took a place in the European tour tournament.

Abu Dhabi fluttering in the winds Mikko Korhonen recovered well on Saturday in the European Golf Tour Tournament. In the morning, Korhonen secured his continuation by playing the last three holes of the second round, one under a pair, and patting four under a couple of rounds behind him.

Korhonen rose to 68th place with a round of 68 strokes to hit the day with five birdies and only one Bogi. In the previous round, he hit 77 strokes.

“The previous day’s wind was too strong. Today was a much better day, it was better to hit and putt, ”Korhonen said in a press release.

“Diesel warms up slowly and it takes a while to get used to this strain. It was nice to have a little success. ”

Also Sami Välimäki took the resume, but Kalle Samoa and Tapio Pulkkanen were eliminated.