Sunday, January 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Golf | Mikko Korhonen found the game in the winds of Abu Dhabi

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Sami Välimäki also took a place in the European tour tournament.

Abu Dhabi fluttering in the winds Mikko Korhonen recovered well on Saturday in the European Golf Tour Tournament. In the morning, Korhonen secured his continuation by playing the last three holes of the second round, one under a pair, and patting four under a couple of rounds behind him.

Korhonen rose to 68th place with a round of 68 strokes to hit the day with five birdies and only one Bogi. In the previous round, he hit 77 strokes.

“The previous day’s wind was too strong. Today was a much better day, it was better to hit and putt, ”Korhonen said in a press release.

“Diesel warms up slowly and it takes a while to get used to this strain. It was nice to have a little success. ”

Also Sami Välimäki took the resume, but Kalle Samoa and Tapio Pulkkanen were eliminated.

.
#Golf #Mikko #Korhonen #game #winds #Abu #Dhabi

See also  Columns The holiday nights of an alcoholic child are long
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

F1 | Gasly: ​​"2021 was my best season"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.