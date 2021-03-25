Golf | Mikael Gabriel takes on the same challenge as Patrik Laine: got a wild card for a Finnish golf tour

The tour leader admits that the leveling recommendation had to be flexible, but still it didn’t take long to think about it.

“A dream would play sometimes so well that one could participate in competitions. If you play under 75 regularly, it would be possible. ”

I saw a musician Mikael Gabriel said in August last year In an interview with HS. It was about golf, which he had whispered a couple of years earlier.

At the time, Mikael Gabriel meant real golf tournaments where you play without handicaps.

Now Mikael Gabriel’s dream is coming true. Although he still does not play regularly with less than 75 strokes, he has received a wild card for the Finnish Tour (FT), Finland’s toughest golf tour, which will be played on 11-13. June at Hills Field in Vihti.

Mikael Gabriel said the matter was pending last Friday during a visit to YleX’s morning broadcast. Wild card verification news on Wednesday, it was applied for by GoGolf, which now operates a course called Hills (formerly Hillside) in Vihti.

“That’s what I’m going to train pretty hard for. The goal is that I will not be the last, ”Mikael Gabriel said on YleX’s Morning.

PhD Tour Director Teemu Laakso told HS that a very similar case was two years ago when a hockey player Patrik Laine played with a wild card in the Nokia race. In both cases, a wild card was requested by the race organizer.

Although FT’s competitions are played without handicaps, the players’ handicaps are taken into account when filling the seats.

According to the valley, France Télécom’s recommendation for a level playing field is a “starting with four” figure, but it is flexible.

Gabriel’s handicap was 9.5 last August, and according to HS data, it is still slightly above 9. Correspondingly, Laine’s handicap in June 2019 was 7.4 during the Nokia race.

The valley tells directly what is the basic idea of ​​such wild cards.

“Attention value. As a whole, I am thinking here from a golf point of view of how the sport can be made everyday. It didn’t take long to think about these. MG has been playing for quite a short time, and the skills have developed surprisingly well. ”

Laakso says that he will raise his hat for Laine and Mikael Gabriel, that they are ready to put themselves among the professionals and the best amateur players in Finland.

“However, it’s a different game when you go backstage and play in race tunings. Of course, even a number tag can make an impact if you are not used to competing. ”

At least In the United States, top-level professional competitions have occasionally seen celebrities from other fields who have won the wild card.

For example, a basketball star Stephen Curry has competed several times in the second U.S. tour on the Web.com Tour.

In the second season, a former American football Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo participated in the No. 1 PGA Tour competition.

Two years ago, another NHL hockey player took part in the Nokia competition with a wild card, Sami Vatanen, who was a better player than Wave at the time. For him, there was no need for flexibility in handicapping because it was 4.6.

Laakso says that with these prospects, Vatanen will also be involved in the FT competition to be played on the Golf Pirkkala course next July.