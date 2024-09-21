Golf | Matilda Castre’s letter continues, Kiira Riihijärvi outside

Golf|Matilda Castren secured her spot for the weekend rounds of the LPGA tour’s competition in the United States.

Finnish golfer Matilda Castren secured entry to the weekend rounds of golf’s women’s LPGA tour competition in the United States when she shot a 69 Saturday night to advance to the second round that ended in Finland’s time.

Castren needed 71 strokes in the first round and tied for 52nd. He freshened up in the second round, was four under par after two rounds and tied for 33rd place.

About Finns fighting for their right to play Kiira Riihijärven the competition went less well, when he was one over par in the combined result after two rounds. He didn’t make it to the weekend rounds.

of Thailand Jeeno Thitikul led the competition, New Zealand Lydia Ko was second and South Korea Ryu Hae-ran third after two laps. Thitikul had a combined score of 12 under par. Ko vaani beat and Hae-ra two beats away.