golf | Matilda Castren’s second round dropped by 77 strokes – Finnish golfer narrowly advanced

October 10, 2020
The competition is the first value tournament of Castren’s 25th career.

Finnish golfer Matilda Castren started the LPGA Championship in the United States handsomely, but the game began in the second round of the Sakata tournament on Friday.

Castren was ninth with 69 innings in the opening round. The result of the second round 77 dropped him dozens of places down the list and to the worse side of the qualifying line.

Access was continued with a knife blade, as Castren narrowly remained the last player above the qualifying limit.

Castren shared 75th place while the round was still underway on Friday night. His overall score of 146 is six over a pair. The competition is the first value tournament of Castren’s 25th career.

At the top of the tournament was South Korea at the end of the second round SeiYoung Kim With a score of 136 strokes.

