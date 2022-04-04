Golf | Matilda Castren’s letter in the golf value tournament was short: “The whole round was pretty stable”

The third round took the opportunity for top rankings.

Matilda Castrenin the finale in the women’s first singles tournament of the golf season in California was enough for the split 25th place. He played a qualifying result of -3 in the final round at Rancho Mirage on Sunday and ended up with a combined result of -4 in four rounds.

Castren, who played for the first time in the Chevron Championship, lost his chance to win the third round, playing +3.

According to Castren, Sunday was a much better day than Saturday.

“The whole round was pretty stable,” Castren, who cashed in the prize money of $ 40,702, said in a statement.

For the final round clearly led the United States Jennifer Kupcho held the lead to the end with a four-round balance of -14. For Kupcho, the win was first in the value tournaments.