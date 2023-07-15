Saturday, July 15, 2023
Golf | Matilda Castren's game is going great on the LPGA tour

July 15, 2023
After two rounds, the Finn shares fifth place in Ohio.

Finnish golfer Matilda Castren is a split fifth in place after two rounds of an LPGA Tour event in Sylvania, Ohio, USA.

Castren cleared the second round with a 68, three shots under par. The Finn’s score after two rounds is -8. In his press release, Castren said that he was particularly successful on the greens.

“The putt went really well today,” Castren said.

The Finn had honed his putt during the two-week break. He cleared the first two rounds with 25 putts.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on it. It’s going to take some time to get it in,” Castren said.

Castren is three strokes away from the leading United States From Annie Park.

During the last two rounds, however, there may be some unpleasant surprises ahead.

“Apparently, a rainy weekend is coming,” Castren said.

Another Finnish player Kiira Riihijärven the race ended in a shared 93rd place after two rounds. Riihijärvi’s result after two rounds was +1.

