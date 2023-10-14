Golf | Matilda Castren’s caddy had a stroke during the race

Castren’s caddy Jonathan Scott is hospitalized in Shanghai.

Finnish golfer of Matilda Castren caddy Jonathan Scott was hospitalized midway through golf’s LPGA Tour Shanghai competition due to a stroke. According to Castren’s press release, Scott’s condition is stable and his life is not in danger.

“Johnny had had minor symptoms and didn’t immediately recognize them. I had already had symptoms for a day and a half. For example, the coordination had been a bit weak, the balls flew a bit where it hurt when he threw them to me, and the speech was slurred. We then sent him to the hospital this morning, and he was diagnosed with such a mini stroke, a cerebral infarction,” Castren said in the press release.

Despite this, Castren completed the third round of the competition with 66 strokes and rose to tied for 24th place with a combined score of five under par. They share the top spot in the competition Angel Yin and Maja Stark are with a score of 12 under par.

“Fortunately Jennifer Kupchon the caddy was there when his wife plays here, but Kupcho doesn’t play until next week. He then started caddying for me,” Castren said.

Castren immediately after finishing his round headed to the hospital to see Scott, who has been his caddy for several years now.

“I’m just going to see what’s up with him. He’ll be in the hospital for a few days, but he’s fine. We’ll see how things continue from here.”