Golf | Matilda Castren’s best finish of the season at the Ohio Games – the fourth round dropped the finish

Castren finished tied for 12th place.

Finn Matilda Castren got the best ranking of the season on the golf LPGA Tour in the games played in Sylvania, Ohio. However, the fourth and last round was a clearly weaker performance from Castren than the previous three, which went well below par.

“We are going in the right direction with the game. There was a lot of good stuff. Even though it’s sad now, the investment was really good,” Castren commented in the announcement.

Castren finished with a fourth-round 73, or two over par, which dropped him from a tie for second to a tie for 12th. The overall result of the competition was 10 shots under par. Castren received a little more than $28,000 from the winning pot of the competition.

The winner of the Ohio Games was Sweden Lynn Grant, whose score from four rounds was 21 strokes under par. Grant was followed by the US Allison’s Corpuz (-18) and Lindy Duncan (-15).

In the week that started, the LPGA Tour has a doubles competition to be played in Michigan, in which Castren participated last year with a Malaysian By Kelly Tan with. Castren and Tan play together again.