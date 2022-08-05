Golf | Matilda Castren’s bad luck continued when the caddy fell foul of the rules: “What’s wrong with these majors?”

Using the scope in the middle of the round resulted in two penalty strokes.

A golfer of Matilda Castren bad luck in golf’s prestigious tournaments continued in the opening round of the British Open Championship. On Thursday, Castren recorded a score of 75, or four strokes over par, while the Finnish caddy Jonathan Scott fell foul of the rules.

Scott inadvertently used rangefinder mid-round and two penalties were added to Castren’s score.

“What’s wrong with these majors?” Castren said in his announcement.

The use of rangefinders is allowed on the women’s PGA and European tours, but the use of binoculars is prohibited in the last ranking tournament of the season.

“Fortunately, he (Scott) only used the binoculars once, when the next time it would have been a dish,” Castren saw the bright side of the matter.

In June Castren received two penalty strokes at the US Open for a rule violation in the bunker, but the penalty was later overturned.

As many as four Finns are taking part in the competition organized in East Lothian, Scotland. Received a tournament ticket through qualifying Ursula Wikström was the best of the four with a result of +2. Wikström shares the 56th place in the race.

Sanna Nuutinen (+3) tied for 74th place, and Castren is tied for 86th place. Tiia Koivisto left the most of the Finns to the further rounds, as he shares 103rd place with his score of +5.

The leading position of the race is held by a Japanese Hinako Shibuno with a result of –6.