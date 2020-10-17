Upgrade
Golf | Matilda Castren will lead the second-round race in the United States before the closing date

October 17, 2020
in World
Last on the weekend Matilda Castren achieved a great performance in the first value tournament of his golf career.

Castren, who lives in the United States, finished 23rd in the women’s PGA Championship. It was one of the best value debuts ever in Finnish professional golf.

Now Castren’s strong pace of play continues as he is on a promising pace toward his career’s first professional win on top tours.

Castren will lead the three-day U.S. Symetra-Tour three-day event, which will be played in Florida, ahead of Saturday’s final round by three strokes.

Castren has played both rounds to score 68 strokes on the field with a par of 73.

On the other round, his scorecard was clean as he didn’t make any bogies. There were five birdie holes.

The show has been almost flawless so far, as even in the opening round came only one Bogi.

Castren mainly plays on the world’s toughest women’s tour, the LPGA Tour, but as a snack, she takes challenger tour competitions into her program.

On Monday ‘s world list released last Monday, Castren rose 135 points to 303rd place Sanna Nuutinen followed by the second best Finn and at the same time caught up in the Olympic place.

