Golf | Matilda Castren will be partnered with a well-known goalkeeper in her opening race of the season

Matilda Castren begins her fourth season on the highest level of golf’s women’s professional tour, the LPGA, in interesting company in Orlando.

A former top goalkeeper plays in the same group as Casteren in the first round Tuukka Rask.

Rask, who has had a long hockey career in the NHL, is one of the public figures participating in the competition. Between 2007 and 2022, Rask played 564 games for the Boston Bruins.

The Orlando race brings together the winners of the LPGA tour from the previous two seasons. There are only 29 professionals playing the 72-hole stroke play competition without qualifying.

The prize pool of the opening competition is 1.5 million dollars, of which the winner receives 225,000 dollars, a good 208,000 euros.

Rask and the other invited guests are playing their own tournament, which has a pot of $500,000, about 463,000 euros.

Castren had a hand in Rask getting into the same group.

“I didn’t know that Tuukka was coming here. But when I heard about it from my manager, I asked to play with him. The wish came true,” Castren says in the announcement.

The two of you Castren, who trained hard during the month’s winter break, flew to Orlando last week. He participated in the training camp organized by the Finnish national team.

The camp served as a good preparation for the opening week of the season, even though the weather was not ideal.

“It was freezing weather and really cold, but I could train well there. It was a nice start to this season”, says Castren.

Castren enters the competition at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club with confidence, even though two months have passed since the last competition start.

“The game never feels complete after a long break. But it still feels good and I can expect good results and rounds.”

Last season, Castren finished 57th in the point statistics on the LPGA tour. A year ago, she got corona before the start of the season.

“It’s a completely different situation now.”

The race in Orlando ends on Sunday.