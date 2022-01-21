Golf | Matilda Castren was in pain at a women’s golf LPGA tour in Florida

Castren is five beats from the tip.

Finland Matilda Castren will continue to compete for the golf women’s LPGA tour in the United States from the ninth place split in the middle of the race. Castren, who played two laps under five in Florida, is five strokes from the top.

Castren, who shared 21st place after the opening day, was in top tune in the second round. He played the round purely without bogies with 66 strokes, or six under a pair.

Castren shared the lead in the second round with the United States leading the race Nelly Kordan with. Korda is the Olympic winner of last summer’s Tokyo Games.

Orlando, Florida:

Women’s LPGA Tour Opening Tournament, $ 1.5 Million Prize (Par 72):

Situation after hole 36/72:

134 strokes (10 under a pair): Nelly Korda USA 68 + 66,

135: (–9): Danielle Kang USA 68 + 67, Gaby Lopez Mexico 67 + 68,

136 (–8): Jessica Korda USA 69 + 67,

137: (–7): Celine Boutier France 70 + 67, Brooke M. Henderson Canada 69 + 68,

138 (–6): Inbee Park South Korea 71 + 67, Yuka Saso Japan 68 + 70,

139 (-5): mm. Matilda Castren Finland 73 + 66 (shares 9th place).