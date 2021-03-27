Golf | Matilda Castren was eliminated from further rounds in her LPGA season opener

Matilda Castrenin the season opener on the golf women’s LPGA tour was two rounds long.

Castren was eliminated from the rounds of the tournament in Carlsbad, California by a total of 151 strokes (+7). A four-stroke result would have been required for the sequel.

Castren, who played on his LPGA tour for the second time, used 75 strokes for Friday’s round, and lanes 10-15 in the field in particular caused him trouble. He shared 114th place among 144 players.

Race led by the South Korean Olympic champion In-bee Park beat the difference with Germany Sophia Popoviin. Park, one of the top names in the sport, has won seven value tournaments in its career. In California, he marveled at the greens.

“If I hit the ball close to the flag, I might not have succeeded in birdieput. But further afield, from five to six meters, the puts sank, ”Park commented to news agency AFP.