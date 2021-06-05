Golf | Matilda Castren survived to continue golfing in the US Open – the Finnish player shares 28th place

Castren used 74 strokes in the first round at the San Francisco Olympic Club field, so he continues the tournament with three over a pair of results 145.

Matilda Castren took a comfortable sequel to golf at the U.S. Open. On Friday, Castren cleared 18 holes in the second round of the tournament with a par score of 71, which lifted him to share 28th place.

The Philippines rose to the top of the competition Yuka Saso. He played the second round four under a pair and lead the race six under a pair with a score of 136.

Also South Korea Lee Jeongeun survived the second round with 67 strokes and will continue the race in the second stroke away from Saso.

Americans Megan Khang and an amateur player Megha Ganne share the third place in the competition with the results of 138 strokes.