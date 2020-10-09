Golf | Matilda Castren started the first major tournament of her career strongly, the top two is just two strokes ahead

Golf professional Matilda Castren strongly started the first value tournament of his career late Thursday in Finnish time.

Castren shares ninth place in the women’s PGA Championship, which is played on the Aronimink Golf Club course in the state of Pennsylvania in the United States.

California-based 25-year-old Castren played the opening round with 69 strokes, meaning the result is one pair below the field by one. Leading American Brittany Lincicome and Malaysian Kelly Tan are just two strokes ahead.

Four birdies and three bogies were recorded on Castren’s scorecard, one of which was born in the last hole.

Castren plays for the first time on the world’s toughest women’s professional tour, the US LPGA Tour. There he is acquired the right to play last fall after playing it before on a challenger tour after four years of a successful college golf career.

The LPGA tour has also had quite a few competitions due to the corona pandemic, and Castren’s right to play has not been able to accommodate everyone.

Castren only has six races behind him, and the best ranking is 25th.

“It is fine it is to grind, but I’m happy. Nice to have gotten to know the fields and seen what the level of this tour is. It’s been great to see that I’m doing here with my own good game, although there’s still a bit to improve, ”Castren said In an interview with GoGolf earlier this week,

Golfin Castren has become the third best Finn on the world list. A good success in this week’s major could put him in the top two and at the same time stick to the Olympic venue.

If the Tokyo Olympics can be held next summer, the 60-player golf tournament will practically qualify for the top two Finnish listings in the world according to the ranking situation before the Games.

Last fall, Castren said In an interview with HSthat playing at the Olympics is “one of his biggest dreams” for him.