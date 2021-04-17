Golf | Matilda Castren reached the best lap result of her career on the LPGA tour and leaped to the top

Finland golf’s current number one woman Matilda Castren on Friday played the best round of his career on the first round of the pros, the American-led LPGA.

California-based Castren survived a third-round 65-stroke race on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. The result is below the par reading of the field by seven. Previously, he had played on the LPGA tour in a single round of five under a pair.

Castren jumped 29 points on the leaderboard to share 23rd place at -11 (71 + 69 + 65). He started the day handsomely with eagle and birdie. One Bogi and five birdies were then marked on the scorecard.

“LPGA career-best round, so of course I’m pleased. The first eagle is 50 meters away, so it was good to leave, ”Castren commented To the golf point.

The competition is led by the former number one on the world list Lydia Ko in the situation –21. The final round starts late Saturday night Finnish time.

Castren, 26, is playing his second season on the LPGA tour. Last season, he was able to play a fairly limited number of competitions with the right to play from the fall 2019 qualifiers, and the situation is the same this season.

Last season, Castren could only compete in nine LPGA races and finished eighth at best. In addition, he played a challenger tour with Symetra and achieved the first victory of his professional career there.

Castren is 212th on the world list as the best Finn. He and 240th Sanna Nuutinen are strong representatives of Finland for the Tokyo Olympic Tournament.