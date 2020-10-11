Golf | Matilda Castren reached one of the best Finnish value debuts

The Finn was left behind by many world stars in the major competition played in the United States.

Matilda Castren reached one of the best value debuts in Finnish professional golf on Sunday.

Castren, 24, played in the U.S. women’s PGA Championship final round at par with a score of 70 and share 23rd place while the race is still in progress.

There were many world stars behind Castren.

Stateside Castren, who has lived for years, ended up in the major race in the state of Pennsylvania with a combined result of +4 (69 + 77 + 68 + 70) after a second-round failure, except for a consistently good mark.

Four birdies, two bogies and one double bogie were marked on the scorecard of the last round.

In the beautiful Castren, who has lived his childhood and youth, is playing for the first time on the world’s toughest women’s professional tour, the US LPGA Tour. There, he earned the right to play last fall after playing it on a challenger tour after four years of successful college golf.

The LPGA tour has also had quite a few competitions due to the corona pandemic, and Castren’s right to play has not been able to accommodate everyone.