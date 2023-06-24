Golf | Matilda Castren narrowly progressed in the prestigious golf tournament

Castren is tied for 64th place.

Matilda Castren narrowly advanced to the playoffs at the Women’s PGA Golf Championship in Springfield, New York. Castren cleared the second round of the value tournament with 74 strokes (+3) and was among the last to break the cut line with a combined score of +5.

Castren, who hit two birdies and five bogeys on the second day, is tied for 64th place in the middle of the race.

of Ireland Leona Maguire hit three birdies on the last four holes and took the lead of the race with a combined score of -5. The Irishman hit 68 shots in the second round. England’s Mel Reid, Norway’s Celine Borge and China’s Lin Xiyu share second place with a result of -4.

“The weather was much more challenging today, especially in the back, when it started to rain. I didn’t really get the putts in with the advantages, but it was nice to get those three birdies,” Maguire said, according to news agency AFP.

Maguire arrived in Springfield in a strong mood, as the Irishman took the second LPGA tournament victory of his career last week in Michigan.

The second major tournament of the women’s golf season continues on Saturday afternoon Finnish time.