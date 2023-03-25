Golf | Matilda Castren made birdies and advanced handsomely to the next round in Phoenix

Castren moved up more than 70 spots on the second day of LPGA Tour play.

Matilda Castren got into great shape at the Women’s LPGA Professional Tour event in Phoenix, making it to the final two rounds of the event. Castren sunk eight birdies and the round ended in a six-under-par 66.

Castren, who started the second round from position 126, rose to share 53rd place with a total result of -4.

“There weren’t many really short birdies like that. But several medium putts went in,” Castren was happy about his good putting game in the press release.

“This was a good round, and we’re going to continue this weekend.”

The second Finnish player in the competition Kiira Riihijärvi fell short of the next rounds with a result of -2.