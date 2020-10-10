Golf | Matilda Castren jumped to the top in the first value race of her career after playing her best round result

Matilda Castren greatly improved her position in the first golf value competition of her career when the third round of the women’s PGA Championship was played on Saturday in the United States.

Castren was among the last to make the weekend rounds, after a great opening round (69) the game didn’t go well on Friday and the result was a 77-stroke round.

Third the round at the Aronimink Golf Club course in the state of Pennsylvania was again at a different pace. Castren’s result for him was the best of the race so far, 68 strokes (two under a pair). As a result, he rose to an overall score of +4, and the ranking improved by about 30 notches.

Five birdies and three bogies were marked on Castren’s scorecard.

Some of the players were still in the round on Saturday night Finnish time.

Men The European tour will feature one of the biggest races when it’s the turn of the PGA Championship near Wentworth Field in London.

Sami Välimäki got England, one of the biggest stars in Europe, as a playmate for the third round Tommy Fleetwood.

The duo moved in the opposite direction on the leaderboard. Fleetwood, ranked 14th on the world rankings, rose to a split fourth place after making three birdies in the last four holes.

Välimäki started strongly and made three birdies for the first five holes. Then difficulties arose, and one double bog and two bogies appeared on the card at a close pace. Välimäki (72 + 67 + 74) sank to share the 31st place.

It was difficult too With Kalle Samooja (54: s) and Tapio Pulkkanen (58: ​​s).

Virginia Water, United Kingdom:

Men & # 39; s European Tour Competition, Par 72:

Situation after hole 54/72:

202 (–14): Tyrrell Hatton England 66 + 67 + 69,

205 (–11) Joachim B. Hansen Denmark 68 + 67 + 70, Victor Perez France 69 + 66 + 70,

206 (–10): David Horsey England 70 + 69 + 67, Tommy Fleetwood England 71 + 68 + 67, Patric Reed USA 70 + 68 + 68, Shane Lowry Ireland 67 + 65 + 74,

… 213 (–3): Sami Välimäki Finland 72 + 67 + 74 (share 31),

… 217 (+1): Kalle Samooja Finland 71 + 73 + 73 (share place 54),

… 218 (+2): Tapio Pulkkanen Finland 71 + 73 + 74 (share 58th place).