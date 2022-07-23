Sunday, July 24, 2022
Golf | Matilda Castren improved her positions in the prestigious golf tournament

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2022
in World Europe
Castren’s total score is four under par.

Helsinki

Matilda Castren shot three under par and moved up to tie for 37th at the Evian Golf Championship in France on Saturday. He is four under par after three rounds.

The Finn cleared the par 71 course with 68 shots, as on Thursday, but there was even better on offer.

Castren made as many as four birdies with advantages, but a double bogey on the 15th fairway slowed his progress.

The other Finns in the competition Tiia Koivisto and Sanna Nuutinen qualified from the final rounds of the weekend.

The fourth major tournament of the women’s golf season before the final day is led by Canada Brooke Henderson with a combined result of –17.

