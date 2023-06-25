Finland’s number one golfer Castren’s game day did not leave much to tell for posterity.

of Ireland Leona Maguire leads the Women’s PGA Championship with a combined score of -7 with just one round remaining in the season’s second major.

Maguire, who cleared the third round with a 69 (–2), leads the competition by one stroke over South Korea To Jenny Shinwho tied for second with a strong round of 66.

Northern Ireland Stephanie Meadow is tied for third, two strokes behind Maguire.

“This day was more divided than the first two, but I coped well. You can always be satisfied if you shoot under 70 in a major tournament. It’s nice to succeed in it for the third day in a row”, said Maguire, who is chasing his first major title, according to the news agency AFP.

Finland the number one golfer of Matilda Castren game day didn’t leave much to tell for posterity on the field in Springfield, New Jersey.

Castren had to use 78 strokes (+7) in his round, and the Finn shares the 78th place in the ranking tournament with a total score of +12.

Castren hit three bogeys and two double bogeys in the triple round.

The top players start the final round after 6:30 Finnish time, so the winner of the race will be known late on Sunday evening.