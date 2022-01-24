Golf | Matilda Castren coagulated a bit at the end of the opening race of the LPGA tour – “It was a pretty cold day”

Castren reached the split tenth place.

Finnish golfer Matilda Castren shared tenth place in the season opener of the women’s LPGA Tour in Orlando, USA. Castren ended up with a joint result of -4. He played the final day with 74 strokes, two over the field par.

The shared tenth place brings Castren a prize money of $ 37,842, or just over € 33,000. The United States won the competition Danielle Kang with a result of -16. Second place went to Canada Brooke Henderson (-13) and thirdly Mexico Gaby Lopez (–12).

Castren was left with a bit of a toothache from the end of the race as he finished his contract by doing two bogies.

“Today [sunnuntaina] it was quite a cold day. The temperature never went up to nine degrees better during the day. In addition, there was a really strong wind. There had to be terribly clothes on again. It was a lot of good, and the race went much better than I expected, ”Castren, who played beanie, said in a statement.