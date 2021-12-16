Golf | Matilda Castren became European Solheim Cup hero, despite having to give her caddy starting passes at the behest of the team management

Matilda Castren, who has made a spectacular breakthrough to the top of the world, hopes to have her best game in the major golf competitions next season as well.

Expiring the most successful Finnish golf professional of the year Matilda Castren travels the world for work, but he now does so on vacation.

Castren arrived with his American wife Daniel Morenon on Wednesday in Helsinki from the Bahamas, where a couple living in San Diego, California, vacationed for a warm four days.

For Christmas, they head to Lapland, after which the resort is Portugal, where Castren is set to play golf again.

“My mother is in Portugal and we are celebrating New Year there. I play there somewhat with my mom, but it’s not any serious practice. When we return to San Diego on January 3, it will be a good start for training, ”Castren told a media meeting in Helsinki on Thursday.

Far on a flight from Florida to Helsinki, Castren looked at photos of his best races last season and recalled related events.

As a whole, this was one of the most spectacular breakthroughs in Finnish individual sports in the last ten years.

Castren achieved the first victories of his career in the world on the toughest women’s professional tour with LPGA and European Tour (LET) In the Turku home race mixed seals with his own duel win European team victory in the Solheim Cup, a prestigious challenge against the United States.

In these merits, many expect Castren to succeed in the Sports Gala at the Athlete of the Year vote and be strong to win the Breakthrough of the Year award.

“When I looked at those pictures, there was a long unbelievable feeling as to whether it was all really true. I am really grateful for what has happened during the year. I couldn’t wait for all that success, and somehow it all happened quickly. Those great moments will be remembered for the rest of your life, ”said 26-year-old Castren.

The two of you in addition to winning the main tour, Castren also won the major event in the U.S. Open qualifier, and came close to winning one second place on the LPGA.

Last season, Castren won one race in the second round of the U.S., and in four college years, he took seven wins.

“Winning is the salt of everything. It is best to raise jugs and uprights. That feeling is sought here. I’ve always been really competitive. Success has increased hunger. Now I’m just wondering what to do next and can set even bigger goals, ”said Castren, who finished 18th at the Tokyo Olympics.

Now Castren has two seasons behind him on the LPGA tour, in which he last placed 27th in the rankings and earned a prize money of $ 618,657 not about € 547,000.

“Another win on the LPGA Tour can be even harder to achieve. Once you have won, you know you can do it. But the thoughts may not be the same as they did on Sunday morning in San Francisco. That’s when I thought that whatever happens is going to be a good experience for me and learning for the future. ”

“Now such a situation could put more pressure. We have to think about how they are treated and how they are handled. ”

To the third for the season Castren leaves a rather different situation than the previous one. Now he has the right to play in the winning category for the LPGA, and there is no need to think about keeping the job, like a year ago.

“I left last season with the idea that I hope to keep the card if all goes well. I wondered how this is going and how I can prepare so well to keep the card. ”

Castren once again recalled how in his coming season in 2020 he was in a good position to learn the ways of the house, so to speak, because due to the corona situation, the gaming rights were frozen and there was no pressure to renew them.

“I kind of got a free year to practice and see what a tour life is like and what the money is enough for.”

The next season begins much earlier than the previous one, with Castren entering the Championship in Florida in late January, to which only the winners of the previous season will be invited.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to play for winnings next season and get it out of my best game. In my major races, my best game hasn’t quite come out yet. It is sought after in the most demanding conditions. ”

In a media meeting Castren told HS about the surprising and dramatic turnaround that can be seen to further enhance the value of his Solheim Cup performance.

The attentive spectator noticed that in the Solheim Cup, Castren had a different caddy than in previous season winners.

HS asked Castren about it. He said the change was due to the fact that most of the South African caddy was involved through it John Rawlings received entry passes two days before the start of the Solheim Cup.

It’s not uncommon for caddies to get kicked in similar situations, but this was reportedly not Castren’s own decision.

“The exchange was due to his bad behavior in the Solheim Cup. I did not influence that decision. It was not planned. On Wednesday, I learned that a new caddy had to be found, ”Castren said, clarifying that the order to change the caddy came from the team management.

On the race days of the Solheim Cup, Castren had a successor caddy. After that, a Scot got into the job Johnny Scott, which is set to continue next season.