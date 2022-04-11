Golf | Masters winner Scottie Scheffler admits to crying “like a little kid” the morning before the final round

Of his six most recent races, Scheffler has won four and earned nearly $ 9 million.

Golf is a well-known unpredictable sport at all levels, and winning the world number one in the major has not been a very common event Tiger Woodsin after the best days.

American Scottie Scheffler did a rare trick in winning the Masters Tournament of the first men’s major event of the year as the world’s number one player.

Scheffler, 25, used to be at the top of the world list for three weeks, so the Masters on the Augusta National field in Georgia was his first major race in that position. Immediately victory came.

Only a Welshman had previously been able to do the same Ian Woosnam in 1991 and also at the Masters.

Before by the turn of the year, Scheffler had been 11th on the world list at its best.

First, he was winged by a fierce period of results. He now has four wins out of the last six races he played. No man had reached the equivalent in seven years.

Scheffler did not make the first win of his career on the PGA Tour until early February.

At the Masters, Scheffler paved the way for his first two laps in windy and cool weather by taking a five-stroke run with laps of 69 and 67.

After that, the history of the race was on his side, with only one player losing the lead to five strokes after two rounds.

For the final round Scheffler left in the lead with three strokes. The closest challenger was Australian Cameron Smithwho won The Players four weeks ago.

It’s a tougher competition than the Masters because, like the Masters, there aren’t any older champions from years past who have seen their best days.

However, Scheffler controlled his nerves, even as Smith started hard and reached the end of the shot with the birdies of the first two holes. Since then, Smith fell off the ride.

Before the last hole, Scheffler led with five strokes, and then the grip slackened. He did four of Putin’s double blogs, but it didn’t matter for the win.

After receiving Scheffler, who won the green jacket of the winner of the Masters, admitted at the media conference that he was mentally distressed in the morning.

“I cried like a little child. I was so stressed. I didn’t know what to do. I told my wife I wasn’t ready for this, ”Scheffler of Texas described his mood before the day’s contract.

When he got on the field, playing went normally.

“If you had to choose the golf tournament you would most like to win, that would be this. You can’t know how many opportunities you get for it. I don’t know if I could get a better chance. You don’t want to miss it, ”Scheffler explained his nervousness, referring to his five- and three-stroke lead.

The prize pool for the Masters this time was $ 15 million, with the winner accounting for $ 2.7 million. In his six most recent races, Scheffler has earned nearly $ 9 million.

In the competition second rose in his career for several episodes to number one on the world list Rory McIlroy. The Masters is the only major race the Northern Irishman has not won. Second place is his best in the Masters.

McIlroy’s rise behind the tip was made possible by a 64-stroke round, which sidelines the Masters final day record.

The birdie in McIlroy’s closing hole was memorable: an opening into the sand barrier, a second blow into the green bunker and from there a lift into the hole. The party was complemented by a runner-up on the world list Collin Morikawawho also hit his ball in the hole from the sand barrier.

Men’s 1/4 Prize Masters, prize pool $ 15 million:

Results 72/72 after the hole, par 72:

278 strokes (ten under a pair): Scottie Scheffler USA 69 + 67 + 71 + 71,

281 (–7): Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland 73 + 73 + 71 + 64

283 (–5): Shane Lowry Ireland 73 + 68 + 73 + 69, Cameron Smith Australia 68 + 74 + 68 + 73,

284 (-4): Collin Morikawa, USA 73 + 70 + 74 + 6,

285 (–3): Corey Conners Canada 70 + 73 + 72 + 70, Will Zalatoris USA 71 + 72 + 75 + 67,

287 (–1): Im Sung-jae South Korea 67 + 74 + 71 + 75, Justin Thomas USA 76 + 67 + 72 + 72.

Men’s World List (ranking in parentheses above):

Men: 1) Scottie Scheffler USA 10.06 points (1), 2) Collin Morikawa USA 7.98 (3), 3) Jon Rahm Spain 7.84 (2), 4) Viktor Hovland Norway 7.47 (4) , 5) Cameron Smith Australia 7.39 (6), 6) Patrick Cantlay USA 6.92 (5), 7) Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland 6.46 (9), 8) Justin Thomas USA 5.73 (7) , 9) Dustin Johnson USA 5,48 (8) 10) Sam Burns USA 5,10 (11),

… Finns: 206) Kalle Samooja 0.85 (205), 225) Mikko Korhonen 0.78 (223), 236) Tapio Pulkkanen 0.74 (240), 358) Sami Välimäki 0.45 (352).