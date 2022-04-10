The Texan Scottie Scheffler has come another step closer to the green jacket after a sovereign third round. Tiger Woods took more shots than ever in Augusta on Sunday.

uS-golfer Scottie Scheffler can hope for his first major win at the 86th Masters in Augusta. The 25-year-old world number one played a good round of 71 on the par-72 course at the famous Magnolia Lane on Saturday and with a total of 207 strokes he was ahead of Cameron Smith of Australia (210). South Korea’s Sungjae Im is already five strokes behind in third place going into the final day at Augusta National Golf Club.

Golf superstar Tiger Woods, who made the cut for the 22nd time in a row at what is probably the most important individual tournament in the world 14 months after his serious car accident, had a weak third day of his comeback. Among other things, the 46-year-old Californian made two double bogeys and needed 78 strokes for the 18 holes – the former number one had never played a worse round in Augusta. With a total of 223 shots, Woods fell back to tied 41st place.

The five-time Masters and 15-time Major winner surprisingly celebrated his comeback in Augusta, causing euphoria far beyond the golf scene. In February 2021, after his accident south of Los Angeles, he even had to fear losing his right leg.

Germany’s golf idol Bernhard Langer had missed the cut and was eliminated early in the US state of Georgia as the oldest participant in the field.