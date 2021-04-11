Golf | Masters leader Hideki Matsuyama wondered about his strange situation: “This is a new experience”

A Japanese golfer opened up to him an awkward duty related to competitive sports.

Japan Hideki Matsuyama leads the Golf Masters tournament in Augusta, USA after three rounds. The tournament is the first men’s value tournament of the season.

Matsuyama used 65 strokes in the third round, which ended the night before Sunday, and rose to the top of the split sixth place. His combined result after three rounds is 11 under a pair.

“This is a new experience for me as I head to the final round of the major tournament. I would guess all I can do is stay relaxed, prepare well and do my best, ”Matsuyama planned TSN: n by.

The third round was suspended for more than an hour due to the storm, but also in game situations you stormed, and the order on the leaderboard went new. After the first two rounds led by England Justin Rose is shared second place in the United States Xander Schauffelen, Australian Marc Leishmanin and the United States Will Zalatorisin with.

The quartet is four strokes from the upswing Matsuyama. Rose needed 72 strokes for the third round, which is a par result for the field. The others in the second survived the round below par.

Competition the last round starts today, Sunday afternoon, Finnish time. There are no Finns in the competition. The winner of the competition will receive a prize of approximately EUR 1.7 million.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the number of media representatives in the competition is limited. Matsuyama admitted that less than normal attention is right for him.

“It’s still hard to be in front of the media,” said the Japanese who answered the questions, using a translator.

Due to the restrictions, he hardly gets to answer in his native language because the travel of Japanese journalists is severely restricted.

“I am pleased that the media take into account the competitions, but these [mediavelvoitteet] are not my favorite things. Stand and answer questions. Now that there has been less media in place, this has been less stressful. I have enjoyed this week, “said japanilaisgolffari AFP news agency: According to the.