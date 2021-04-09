D.he German golf legend Bernhard Langer failed at the cut after a failed second day at the 85th Masters and retired early. The 63-year-old from Anhausen only played one round of 77 in Augusta on Friday and missed the two final rounds on the weekend in the traditional major tournament with a total of 151 strokes. The day before, Langer was still in 30th place, around the 50 best golfers made it through.

The Masters winner from 1985 and 1993 had barely been able to train for the past five weeks due to back problems and knee pain and had traveled to the first major tournament of the year with virtually no preparation. This was noticeable on the second day on the par 72 course. The senior golf player who lives in Florida only got one birdie. In contrast, the veteran suffered punch losses at six holes.

Last year’s winner Dustin Johnson, his American compatriot Brooks Koepka (both 149 strokes) and Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland (150) failed in the cut. Olympic champion Justin Rose was able to maintain his lead with a solid 72 round and a total of 137 strokes. The 40-year-old Englishman’s closest pursuers are the two Americans Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman (both 138).

147 days ago, when the Masters in 2020 was held exceptionally in November due to the Corona crisis, Langer had set a record when he made the cut on Magnolia Lane as the oldest player in history. Thanks to his two Masters successes, Langer has a lifelong entry right to the $ 11.5 million major tournament in the American state of Georgia. He hit the Augusta National Golf Club for the 38th time this year.