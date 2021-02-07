Golf | Lepo tuned Mikko Korhonen to a small finale in Saudi Arabian golf

Korhonen played 69 innings on Sunday and ended up with a combined result of -4.

Finland Mikko Korhonen pained 11th place on the closing day of the golf men’s European tour competition in Saudi Arabia. Korhonen’s early season was fruitful, as he was the only Finn to advance to three laps in the January-February competition.

“Today was a good day, the foot was light. Yesterday was a really hard day. The body was really tired, and a bad night’s sleep down there yet. Today, after resting, a completely different feeling on the field, ”Korhonen repeated in his press release.

In Abu Dhabi, Korhonen was 15th, in Dubai 35th and in Saudi Arabia 33rd. The tour continues from 11 to 14. March in Qatar.

The competition was won by number one on the world list, the United States Dustin Johnson with a total result of -15.