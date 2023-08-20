Golf | Lauri Ruuska won the competition of the European Challenger Tour

The 29-year-old Finn won in Vierumäki by a margin of seven strokes.

Great from playing the weekend Lauri from Ruuska on Sunday, another Finn managed to win the Finnish leg of the golf European Challenger Tour.

Ruuska, 29, secured his first place at Vierumäki’s Cooke course by playing the fourth and final round of the competition with a 64, which is seven shots under par.

The four-round total of 257 is no less than 27 strokes under par. Ruuska won the competition by a margin of seven strokes.

Highlights of Ruuska’s bogey-free Sunday round included eagles on consecutive holes 12 and 13. He also birdied holes 11 and 18.

The previous Finn who won a domestic competition on the men’s challenger tour is Kim Koivu. He also did the trick in Vierumäki, which has hosted the competition since 2016.

Rosette started the competition on Thursday by playing a round of 59 strokes (–12).

Friday’s score of 70 (–1) briefly dropped him to second place, but he returned to the top already on Saturday after a round of 64 strokes (–7).

The second best round of the weekend was played by a Swede Joakim Wickströmwho rounded the Cooke course on Sunday with a 61, ten strokes under par.

Thanks to his dream lap, the 31-year-old Swede moved up nine places on the final day and shared the race’s second place with the Scot Jack McDonald’s with.

Both scores were 20 under par.

The second best Finn in the competition had shared the eighth place Oliver Lindell (–11).