Golf | Lauri Ruuska played a dream round on the European Challenger Tour: “At times I felt a bit disbelieving”

Ruuska played 12 shots under par in his round on Vierumäki’s Cooke course. Angus Flanagan made a hole in One on the 15th fairway.

17.8. 21:42

A dream tour played Lauri Ruuska leads the Finnish competition of the European Challenger Tour of golf after the opening day by four strokes.

Ruuska, who played almost flawlessly, used only 59 strokes in her round on Vierumäki’s Cooke court, which is no less than 12 strokes under par.

At the end of last year, 29-year-old Ruuska started working together as a caddy on Thursday Petteri Nykyn with. On Thursday, he played in a real state of flow.

“At times I felt a bit disbelieving when the putt didn’t even go in the hole,” Ruuska said in the announcement.

“But I have to admit that on the last green, my hands started shaking when I realized that a round of 58 strokes was within reach. Not many people have achieved that.”

The only 58-stroke round of the challenger tour has been played by a Spaniard Alejandro Del Reywho did the trick in October 2021 in Michelbach-Le-Haut, France.

Second place The Scotsman sharing his round of 63 strokes Jack McDonald admired the condition of the field after his round.

“The groundskeepers must be magicians in light of what was known about the condition of the field at the end of spring,” he said, according to the release.

The second place is shared with McDonald by the person who only got the information about entering the competition on Tuesday evening Kristian Kulokorpiwhose round included ten birdies.

“It was good hitting. Irons and wedges were consistently on the cards except for a couple of misjudgments that led to bogeys,” he said.

An Englishman sharing 23rd place Angus Flanagan scored a hole in one on the 174-meter 15th fairway with his iron six and received a treadmill as a prize.

The Finnish leg of the European challenger tour, i.e. the continent’s second tour, has been played in Vierumäki since 2016, and its prize money is 250,000 euros.