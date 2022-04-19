Golf | Korona and the war in Ukraine made golf hooker Mikko Korhonen turn to mental training: “You can’t think of extra worries on the field”

A hard gym workout stuck my hips and shuffled my punches. The season continues Thursday in Spain.

Golf professional Mikko Korhonen seeks more lift in his career with the help of a mental coach.

Korhonen hired him as his mental coach Katja Pasasenwith whom Finland ‘s number one player Matilda Castren has previously cooperated well.

Spiritual coaching is not new to Korhonen. He became acquainted with it early in his career and repeated it later, but since then it has seemed unnecessary.

The coronary pandemic and the Russian invasion war in Ukraine contributed to the decision.

“It started to feel like it would be good to ball a few thoughts with a professional. Mental resilience has been a bit of a test and at the same time one should be a top athlete. You can’t think of extra things or worries in the field, but you have to be able to focus on your own performance, ”Korhonen says in a press release.

According to Korhonen, during the race trips you will notice how much the war in Ukraine speaks and reflects on people all over the world. He emphasizes that he is aware of his privileged position and does not intend to appeal.

“For example, many have lost their jobs because of the corona, but fortunately I have been able to do the work myself. But yes, the current world situation is deteriorating, ”he says.

Korhonen tried to prolong his beats with a gym workout. However, it turned out to be the wrong solution. The pelvis got stuck and the punch got mixed up.

“Having learned from that mistake, I have left [kuntosalin] irons for others. Physics training is now about body control and activation and measuring stroke is sought more through mobility. And the stroke length has never been a problem for me. It is enough when the iron game is strong enough, ”says Korhonen.

Season In the first half of the race, Korhonen got a stomach from the race trip, which bothered him for three weeks.

After the race round, he practically just lay down and gathered strength for the next day’s round. Meals he ordered from room service to the door.

“Compared to that, it’s quite a miracle that I made it through the Games at all. There have already been good blanks there, but there was not enough torque until the end. ”

Although the first season has been difficult in many ways, Korhonen is 101st on the European Tour (now DP World Tour). It is nowhere near what Korhonen has been aiming for.

“The season is really just beginning.”

Next time Korhonen and other Finns Tapio Pulkkanen, Sami Välimäki and Kalle Samoa aim for success in the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, which kicks off in Spain on Thursday.

The prize pool for the Lakes Cours in Tarragona is $ 2 million, € 1.85 million, of which the winner will receive € 305,000.

In the last week of April, Korhonen will also play in Spain, followed by the British Masters in England’s Belfry.