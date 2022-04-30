Golf | Korhonen and Välimäki leave from 16th place to the closing date of the European Golf Tour Tournament

Korhonen played in Girona in the third round for a par result and fell from ten points, but Välimäki improved his position.

Mikko Korhonen and Sami Välimäki will leave 16th to the closing date of the European Tour of Golf Tournament in Girona, Spain. Korhonen played in the third round with a par result of 72 and fell from ten points, but Välimäki improved his position in the 69-stroke round.

Korhonen and Välimäki are four less than a couple behind in three rounds. Tapio Pulkkanen split 28th place with two under a pair of results.

“Due to a possible storm, there was an early wake-up call and early departures,” Korhonen said in a statement on Saturday.

“Overall, a good day, even though the grip slackened a bit at the end. Small mistakes become bogies here, so you have to have patience. It was a good feeling to pull, we will try to get a similar one for tomorrow. ”

South Africa Oliver Bekker leads race 11 under a pair with a score of 205.