Golf | Kiira Riihijärvi received an “incomprehensible honor” – a round of competition on a legendary field offered tough challenges

The 17-year-old Japanese won the invitation competition for the best female amateurs in the world.

“True few ever get to play Augusta, so this is an incomprehensible honor. ”

I saw Finland’s number one amateur amateur Kiira Riihijärvi said in February after receiving an invitation a little earlier to the invitation of the best female amateurs in the world to Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA).

The invitation included access to at least a practice tour of Augusta National, one of golf’s most legendary courses, an arena known for the Masters Tournament in the men’s major competition.

Riihijärvi fought to join the final round of the competition, for which the top 30 of the first two rounds were taken.

The first two rounds of the competition were played on the Champions Retreat Golf Club course outside the city of Augusta. A total of 82 players were involved.

Saturday Riihijärvi became the first Finnish woman to compete for Augusta National.

Finland’s most successful golf professional Mikko Ilonen was previously the only Finn to have competed at Augusta National. Ilonen competed twice in the Masters.

In addition, some few Finns had been able to play on this well-closed field as invited guests.

Riihijärvi had a great experience, although the tour did not go as expected.

With two in the first hole, Bogi and a double bog were marked on the Riihijärvi scorecard.

With the undulating and difficult greens of Augusta National, five more bogs accumulated, and no birdie counterbalanced. Thus, Riihijärvi’s round result was 80, ie the par was exceeded by eight.

In the end, Riihijärvi shared 28th place with a total result of +14.

Competition only won by a 17-year-old Japanese Tsubasa Kajitaniwho defeated the American in the rematch Emilia Migliaccion. The top two ended up +1.

Only five women were able to undercut the pair in the final round. One of them was Migliaccio.

The competition was only played for the second time. Winner of 2019 Jennifer Kupcho is now a successful professional player and has risen to 11th on the world rankings.

At his best, he has reached the second time three times on the world’s number one tour with the LPGA, which Riiihijärvi also aims to achieve.