Golf | Kiira Riihijärvi is the first Finnish woman to compete in a golf sanctuary – she secured the place by doing a birdie in a tense situation: “I will probably remember this forever”

The competition for the best female amateurs in the world is a response from the golf club, which has long opposed female members, to the demands of equality.

Finland the current leading amateur player in golf Kiira Riihijärvi makes a species history on Saturday.

Riihijärvi, 23, from Oulu, will be the first Finnish woman to compete on the Augusta National course in the United States, one of the most famous golf arenas and shrines.

Riihijärvi is participating in the second competition for the world’s best female amateurs at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA), which will be played in a field known for the men’s major competition Masters.

The Masters will be played for the 85th time next week.

Three the first two rounds of the round were played on Wednesday and Thursday at the Champions Retreat Golf Club course outside the city of Augusta, Georgia.

Riihijärvi started the race strongly and was in the top positions until the opening round was interrupted due to the threat of thunder after he played 13 holes.

On Thursday morning, two bogies were marked on the Riihijärvi scorecard, and the result of the first round was 73 (+1).

In the second round, Riihijärvi was not in the best mood. In the end, the situation went so tense with the advance that the birdie in the last hole brought a straight continuation without further qualifying, with a score of 77.

“I was pretty sure I needed a birdie, but I wasn’t quite sure. I will probably remember this forever. It felt so awesome to sink the putt in the last hole and get to play on Saturday, ”Riihijärvi said in a video posted on Twitter. Based on the picture, the decisive putt was at least five meters long.

Last the round will be played on Saturday at Augusta National, with the top 30 players entering.

Riihijärvi continues the race from the shared 21st place and the situation +6. Only the top two, number one on the world list in the US Rose Zhang and Sweden Ingrid Lindblad, twisted its two-round combined result below the par reading. They are in situation -1.

“Kiira’s self-confidence was in the pin before the race. He went there to succeed in the same way as in the University Games. Such a hunger for success has been noticeable since the training rounds, ”Riihijärvi’s personal coach Tommi Linna said Friday.

The field at Champions Retreat was quite long, with a total fairway length of nearly 5,900 meters. Augusta National is about 70 meters shorter.

“Yes, the length of the field was reflected in the output level. Kiira said that the longest par-fours had to use a hybrid bat for the second shot. At Augusta National, greens are their own world. You should get to them pretty quickly with them, ”Linna said.

Also the 52 players who dropped out continued to play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

Players in 11 different categories were invited to the competition, including the winners of six major amateur competitions. Most of the players were selected according to the world list of amateurs. Riihijärvi received an invitation through this. On the latest list, he is in 38th place, by far the best Finn.

According to Finnish standards, Riihijärvi is coming to an end with an exceptionally successful career in American college golf.

In four years, Riihijärvi won ten competitions in the Tampa University team in the second division of the United States University Sports Umbrella Organization (NCAA).

When the corona pandemic broke off last season, Riihijärvi was able to continue the team’s fifth season. This season, he has been involved in three races, two in size and one in second place.

Once the last races on the Tampa team have been played, the transition to a professional is ahead.

Riihijärvi has the right to play for Symetra Tour, the second tour of the United States, which he already received in 2019.

Only the Augusta National Golf Club of about 300 members was known until 2012, in addition to hosting the Masters, at least for not accepting women as its members.

In 2012, the club accepted the first women as members. One of them was a former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

The organization of the ANWA competition has been seen by Augusta National Golf Club as a response to equality demands from female professionals, fans and the media.

The club president stated in 2019 that by organizing a women’s amateur competition, they will support future professional stars.