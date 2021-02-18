Golf | Kiira Riihijärvi from Oulu is the first Finnish woman to enter a world-famous golf course: “An incomprehensible honor”

Mikko Ilonen is the only Finn who has previously competed on the Augusta National field.

Oulu resident Kiira Riihijärvi is already expecting one of the most significant competitions of his career so far, in which he will make Finnish golf history at the turn of March – April.

Riihijärvi is Finland’s number one player in amateur golf. In the spring, she becomes the first Finnish woman to play in one of the most legendary arenas in the sport, the Augusta National Golf Club course in the United States.

Riihijärvi has been invited to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur competition for the second time, which can be entered from the world list of amateurs 85 best women.

Riihijärvi’s ranking on this list is currently 39th.

“I am extremely excited and truly grateful to have been given the opportunity to play in Augusta. Very few people ever get to play Augusta, so this is an incomprehensible honor, ”Riihijärvi, 23, told HS from Florida on Thursday.

He is completing postgraduate studies at the University of Tampa and is still playing his last college races, for which he had overtime due to the pandemic.

Augusta National, located in the state of Georgia, is known as the standard field for the Masters in the men’s major competition, and this year the women’s competition will be held the week before the 85th Masters.

Finland the most successful golf professional Mikko Ilonen is known to be the only Finn to have competed so far with Augusta National. Ilonen played twice in the Masters.

“I’ve heard so many positive comments and a lot of that the Augusta beauty can not be grasped before you can get there on the spot. I’m sort of real glad that because of the coronal golfammattilaisuuteni took years, but just because now I get to play Augusta race. I want to enjoy every moment because this is a once in a lifetime experience, ”Riihijärvi said.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is apparently advancing due to the corona situation, with the first two rounds of the competition (March 31 and April 1) being played on the Champions Retreat Golf Club course outside the city of Augusta.

After that, all players will be able to play the official practice round (2.4.) On the Augusta National field, and finally the top 30 of the first two rounds will play there in the final round (3.4.).

“It will be another great experience for Kirira and a step forward in her career. He gets to compete against tough players. After all, it always develops in the hardest place you can play and get rid of yourself, ”said Riihijärvi’s long-term coach Tommi Linna, with whom Riihijärvi practiced in Finland until the turn of last year.

Four during the previous season, Riihijärvi won ten competitions in the second division of the NCAA, the U.S. umbrella organization for university sports, some of which by far.

Last summer, he won the Finnish batting championship, leaving behind the best professionals.

In addition, he won the Finnish Open Amateur Championship, Erkko Trophy, for the second time in a row at Tali in Helsinki, and also broke the field record. That victory came as much as nine strokes apart.

With Tampa’s team, Riihijärvi was supposed to have the first university competition of the season next weekend.

“But the team has a positive corona case, so unfortunately we can’t play,” Riihijärvi said.