Golf | Kalle Samooja’s approach shots paved the way for a summit in Doha

The Finnish golf professional starts the second round with great setups. Challenges lie ahead due to the wild heat and strong winds.

Golf professional Kalle Samooja convincingly returned to the action in the European Tour race in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday. The Turku resident will get to the second round to be played on Friday from the shared second place. The opening round went with 65 strokes (–6). Scotland is at the forefront of the competition David Law (–7).

The Samoan round accommodated seven birdies. The only Bogi came in the 17th hole.

“Good day today, no weird explanations are needed. The man was in shock. Approaches were strong today, which laid the foundation for a good result, ”Samooja said in a statement.

Samoan according to the only Bogi, it was because after the opening stroke, the ball had sunk into its own sand barrier on the fairway.

“It shouldn’t be possible like that, which means avoiding‘ buns ’for the rest of the week,” Samooja thought.

Demanding conditions have been promised for Friday. According to the forecast, the heat will be over 30 degrees and the wind 7-8 meters per second.

“It’s a bit like a convection oven,” Samooja said in a statement.

Tapio Pulkkanen was not at its best. He used 75 (+4) strokes in his round. Of other Finnish professionals playing on the main European tour Sami Välimäki and Mikko Korhonen are not involved in this competition. They focus on training and rest at home.

Doha, Qatar: Men’s European Tour competition, prize money $ 1.5 million:

Situation after 18/72 hole (par 71):

64 strokes (7 under a pair): David Law Scotland,

65 (–6): Kalle Samooja Finland, Hennie du Plessis South Africa, Nino Bertasio Italy, Richard McEvoy English,

66 (-5): Joachim B. Hansen Denmark, Thomas Detry Belgium, Garrick Higgo South Africa, Joakim Lagergren Sweden,

… 75 (+4): mm. Tapio Pulkkanen Finland.