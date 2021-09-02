Golf | Kalle Samooja took a lesson from last week and plays the lead in Italy: “It was quite a different man on the line”

Edoardo Molinari hit the hole-in-one. Mikko Korhonen will also continue the European Tour race from Marco Simon on the outskirts of Rome in good positions.

Kalle Samooja got off to a great start in the European Golf Tour in Italy.

Samoa toured the almost completely revamped Marco Simon field on the outskirts of Rome with 64 strokes (-7). He shares the lead with the same result in Australia Min Woo Leen and Sweden Henrik Stensonin with.

“It was quite a model morning walk. It was quite a different man on the line than last week,” Samooja from Turku said in a press release.

Last week, Samoa was eliminated from the Swiss race.

“Some good putt sank, but I also hit really well. It’s good to continue with this, ”said Samoa, who had eight birdies in her basket.

Samoan recently changed caddy, but Niclas Hellberg is not yet involved in Italy. Marco Simonen on the field Samooja is accompanied by an Englishman Ian Moore.

“She is Mikko Korhonen caddien [Nick Mumford] guys, ”Samoa said.

Also Korhonen leaves from good positions for the second day. The Helsinki resident has missed four strokes from the tip (68 strokes) and is in 17th place.

Korhonen played the opening day with 68 strokes (-3).

“A new field, so I really couldn’t expect anything. I hit the ball pretty well, and a few puttes went in as well, ”Korhonen said in his press release.

The gem of the day was the local golf star Edoardo Molinarin “Holari,” a hole-in-one on the 7th fairway. Molinari continues the race in fourth (-6).

Sami Välimäki the opening round went with 70 strokes, Tapio Pulkkanen shares 73rd place (+1).

Marco Simone will play on the 2023 Ryder Cup among top players in Europe and the United States.

The Ryder Cup, which was postponed this year due to the corona pandemic, will be played on the 24th and 26th. September at Whistling Straits Ground, Wisconsin, USA.