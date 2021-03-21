Golf | Kalle Samooja steeled up and reached the second best position of the season in Kenya

Kalle Samooja reached its second-best finish of the season on the European Tour of Sunday on Sunday. The Turku resident ended up sharing 12th place with a result of -13 in the competition played in Kenya.

After a failed Saturday round (72 / + 1), Samooja recorded a score of 68 strokes on the closing day.

“Today, the man was on the move with a slightly better leg. It was only a matter of being ineffective in the middle of the round due to an unfortunate close game. A couple of three birdies should have twisted there, ”Samooja summed up in the press release.

Eventually, four birdies and one Bogi were found on the scorecard.

“A couple of approaches came to an end and I got an ok finish for the week, even though it wasn’t exactly the kind of finish I was aiming for. The game is just fine in the big picture, so there will be new places, ”said Samooja, who earned more than 14,000 euros in prize money.

The race was won by South Africa Justin Harding with a result of –21.

The best quote so far for the Samoan season came in late January in the Dubai race, where he finished fourth.