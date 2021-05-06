Golf | Kalle Samooja started aiming for a major place almost as strongly as last week

Kalle Samooja almost at the pace of the previous week, he set out to pursue the first major competition spot in his career.

On Thursday, the Turku resident played in the result of the 65 (six under par) European Tour competition, which, as in the previous week, will take place at the Costa Adeje field in Tenerife.

“Yes, it was quite literally continued where we left off last week. Beating your tangle, and the close game was a diamond, ”Samooja, who shared sixth place, said in a statement.

Seven Samoya, who made a birdie and a single bog, originally hoped for a better recovery in the future.

“A hard week is coming if beating doesn’t make it easier.”

In last week’s race, Samooja played the opening round with 64 strokes and shared third place in the final results.

At the time, second place would have been enough to rise to the top 100 on the world list and with that, an invitation to the second major race of the season to be played in two weeks ’time for the US PGA Championship.

Samoa rose to 113th place on the world rankings and is in a position where ranking in the top five in the race that has just begun would probably be enough to climb next week’s rankings.

This is the view that makes Samoa moved after the race, which ended last Sunday, to his race plan and remained in pursuit of a major spot.

He was originally scheduled to hold a weekly break and compete in the British Masters next week.

Remember Finns Tapio Pulkkanen played his best round of the season 66 (-5).

The US PGA Championship has already secured its place Sami Välimäki started with a score of 69.

Last week, Välimäki returned from a two-month competition break and finished 22nd.

Adeje, Spain: Men’s European Tour competition, prize value € 1.5 million:

Situation after 18/72 hole, par 71:

62 strokes (9 under a pair): Francesco Laporta Italia,

63 (–8): Scott Fernandez Spain,

64 (–7): Adri Arnaus Spain, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Spain, Joel Stalter France,

65 (–6): mm. Kalle Samooja Finland (share 6th place),

66 (-5): mm. Tapio Pulkkanen Finland (share 16th place),

69 (–2): mm. Janne Kaske Finland and Sami Välimäki Finland (share 54th place).