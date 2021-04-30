Golf | Kalle Samooja shares third place in Tenerife: “I hope this was the wettest round of the week”

Samooja played Friday round five strokes below the field’s ideal score.

Golfin Returned to the European tour last week Kalle Samooja continues at the top of the Tenerife Open in Tenerife.

“Hopefully this was the busiest round of the week. You have to press hard, ”Samooja said in a statement.

After the second day of the race, the Finn will share the third place with a total result of -12. At the top of the race is a German Nicolai von Dellingshausen with a result of –16.

The competition in Tenerife is also part of the European tour.

Samoan opened the May Day round by hitting Eagle on the opening fairway.

“We set off briskly today. With No. 1 in the chip bag, followed by a good up and down and a couple of good putties, ”Samooja repeated.

“The pace pushed a little into the boggy. A large bunch of seats were left unused from the front. ”

Sami Välimäki and Tapio Pulkkanen share 48 (-5) after two rounds. Mikko Korhonen is in the split 65th place (-4) and Janne Kaske shared 129th (+3).