Golf | Kalle Samooja renewed his plans, aims to enter the first major race of his career in the second race of Tenerife: “You don’t always play even for victory”

Kalle Samooja quickly renewed his plans after he shared third place on Sunday in Tenerife in the concluded European Golf Tour competition.

The reason is the chance to get into the first major race of his career, the US PGA Championship, which will be played on the 20th and 23rd. May.

“If there was anything left over from the finished race now, then in second place I would have redeemed the seat to the second major of the season, the PGA Championship,” Samooja said on Monday to his sponsor. On the Coolbet website in a published interview.

Alun originally, Samooja wasn’t meant to compete on the same Costa Adeje field in this week’s race, but he changed his mind precisely because of the pursuit of a major spot.

“A good investment this week will lift me there. So you don’t always even play for victory, as this week’s mission shows. In the Majors, that clear goal is for this season as well as for the entire career. ”

Samooja had enrolled in the British Masters to be played next week, but he is no longer going there.

“Four weeks into the tube is unnecessarily much at this point. And if the place opens to the major, then you have to travel there well in advance, Samooja says.

US PGA In addition to the top 50, other players have been invited to the Championship in recent years, and shortly before the race, they will be among the top 100 on the world list. This is the possibility of Samoan.

Third place elevated Samoa to 113th place on the world list released on Monday. The rise was 28 notches.

Shared 22nd place in Tenerife Sami Välimäki in turn rose again to the top 100 in 99th place.

Välimäki has already been invited to the PGA Champioship, which is played on Kiawah Island in the state of South Carolina.